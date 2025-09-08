Fire Incident Sparks Safety Concerns Over Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter

A Bajaj Chetak electric scooter caught fire on the roadside in Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur district, Maharashtra, officials confirmed on Monday. The incident occurred Friday, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Bajaj Auto has initiated a thorough investigation, underscoring their commitment to customer safety. "Our team is already in touch with the customer to provide support," the company stated.

The scooter was a year old with 10,000 km of usage. Though it reignites safety concerns following an earlier incident, Bajaj insists comprehensive probes will be conducted to pinpoint the causes.