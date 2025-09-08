Left Menu

Fire Incident Sparks Safety Concerns Over Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter

An electric scooter by Bajaj caught fire in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, though no injuries were reported. Bajaj Auto has launched an investigation and assured support to the affected customer. This follows a similar incident last year, highlighting increasing safety concerns in the electric vehicle market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:28 IST
A Bajaj Chetak electric scooter caught fire on the roadside in Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur district, Maharashtra, officials confirmed on Monday. The incident occurred Friday, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Bajaj Auto has initiated a thorough investigation, underscoring their commitment to customer safety. "Our team is already in touch with the customer to provide support," the company stated.

The scooter was a year old with 10,000 km of usage. Though it reignites safety concerns following an earlier incident, Bajaj insists comprehensive probes will be conducted to pinpoint the causes.

