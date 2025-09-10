Annual Infrastructure Conclave 2025: Shaping India's Growth Trajectory
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development announces the second Annual Infrastructure Conclave 2025 in Mumbai, aimed at fostering collaboration among key infrastructure stakeholders. The event will focus on technological advancement in infrastructure financing and will feature prominent speakers from government and industry.
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, established by the Indian government in 2021, is set to host the second edition of its Annual Infrastructure Conclave. Scheduled for September 18, 2025, in Mumbai, the event aims to bring together significant players within the infrastructure sector.
Following the success of its inaugural event, the conclave is seen as a premier forum for stakeholders from the BFSI industry, government, and academia to exchange insights. Notable speakers include M. Nagaraju, IAS, Tuhin Kanta Pandey of SEBI, and Sivasubramanian Ramann of PFRDA, alongside other industry leaders.
Emphasizing India's growth potential through infrastructure, Mr. Rajkiran Rai G., Managing Director, highlights the role of technology and capital convergence. The conclave will explore AI, data analytics, and digital platforms as transformative forces in infrastructure financing.
