Lightning Strike Disrupts Raipur Air Traffic

Flight operations at Raipur airport faced significant disruptions after a lightning strike impaired the aircraft navigation system, according to an airport official. This incident resulted in the diversion of five IndiGo flights to alternative airports.

The DVOR (Doppler VHF Omnidirectional Range) system was damaged during the lightning event on Wednesday evening, prompting the suspension of all inbound flights. Consequently, flights that were slated to land at Raipur were redirected to airports in Nagpur and Bhubaneswar.

Repair efforts are in progress, and it is anticipated that normal flight operations will resume by Thursday. DVOR is a pivotal radio navigation system that assists aircraft in ascertaining their position and direction relative to their intended destination.