Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai
Amazon has rolled out its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, to parts of Mumbai after successful operations in Bengaluru and Delhi. The service, supported by over 100 micro-fulfilment centres, has seen a 25% month-over-month growth in orders. Further expansion to more cities is planned.
Amazon, the e-commerce giant, announced on Thursday the expansion of its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to select areas in Mumbai, following its success in Bengaluru and Delhi.
With more than 100 micro-fulfilment centres set up across these cities, Amazon aims to speed up deliveries with plans to establish hundreds more by year-end, according to a company statement.
Launched earlier this year in Bengaluru, Amazon Now offers deliveries in just 10 minutes. The service has surpassed initial expectations, with Samir Kumar, Amazon India's VP, noting a 25% monthly increase in orders. Expansion to additional cities is planned for the near future.
