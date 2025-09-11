Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, announced on Thursday the expansion of its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to select areas in Mumbai, following its success in Bengaluru and Delhi.

With more than 100 micro-fulfilment centres set up across these cities, Amazon aims to speed up deliveries with plans to establish hundreds more by year-end, according to a company statement.

Launched earlier this year in Bengaluru, Amazon Now offers deliveries in just 10 minutes. The service has surpassed initial expectations, with Samir Kumar, Amazon India's VP, noting a 25% monthly increase in orders. Expansion to additional cities is planned for the near future.

