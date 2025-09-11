Poland Tightens Airspace Restrictions After Drone Incursions

Poland has stepped up airspace security measures, banning drone flights and restricting small, non-commercial air traffic near its eastern borders with Belarus and Ukraine. This move follows recent drone breaches into Polish airspace.

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) announced that these restrictions, effective from 2200 GMT on Wednesday until December 9, mainly impact general aviation, including small and recreational aircraft. While daytime operations are possible with radio and transponder-equipped aircraft, night flights are prohibited.

The restrictions, however, do not affect commercial air travel, as these flights operate at higher altitudes. The decision follows incidents in which Russian drones entered Polish airspace, raising safety concerns. Poland claimed the drones were shot down with the help of NATO allies. Further, a senior Russian diplomat indicated that these drones originated from Ukraine.