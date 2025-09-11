Poland Tightens Airspace Restrictions After Drone Incursions
Poland has imposed new airspace restrictions along its eastern borders with Belarus and Ukraine, following drone incursions. The measures target small, non-commercial air traffic. PANSA clarified that commercial flights remain unaffected, while drones and general aviation face new limitations. The actions follow Russian drone activity in the region.
Poland has stepped up airspace security measures, banning drone flights and restricting small, non-commercial air traffic near its eastern borders with Belarus and Ukraine. This move follows recent drone breaches into Polish airspace.
The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) announced that these restrictions, effective from 2200 GMT on Wednesday until December 9, mainly impact general aviation, including small and recreational aircraft. While daytime operations are possible with radio and transponder-equipped aircraft, night flights are prohibited.
The restrictions, however, do not affect commercial air travel, as these flights operate at higher altitudes. The decision follows incidents in which Russian drones entered Polish airspace, raising safety concerns. Poland claimed the drones were shot down with the help of NATO allies. Further, a senior Russian diplomat indicated that these drones originated from Ukraine.
