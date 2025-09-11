Left Menu

Historic Railway Connectivity Transforms Mizoram's Landscape

The inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram, lauded by BJP Mizoram unit president Dr. K Beichhua, promises historical relevance by integrating the state into India's railway network. Prime Minister Modi will unveil the line and kickstart Rajdhani Express, enhancing connectivity and development.

The BJP's Mizoram president, Dr. K Beichhua, announced on Thursday the historical inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, a landmark step in integrating the state into India's railway network. This development is poised to transform the region's connectivity and spur growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new railway line on Saturday. He will also flag off the first Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl to Delhi, alongside trains linking Aizawl with Kolkata and Guwahati, enhancing the region's transport network.

In a briefing at the BJP office in Aizawl, Beichhua defined the railway project as a 'symbol of inclusive development,' underscoring its potential to benefit passengers and traders. He encouraged gratitude towards Modi and expressed hope for strengthening BJP's foothold in Mizoram.

