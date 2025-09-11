Historic Railway Connectivity Transforms Mizoram's Landscape

The BJP's Mizoram president, Dr. K Beichhua, announced on Thursday the historical inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, a landmark step in integrating the state into India's railway network. This development is poised to transform the region's connectivity and spur growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new railway line on Saturday. He will also flag off the first Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl to Delhi, alongside trains linking Aizawl with Kolkata and Guwahati, enhancing the region's transport network.

In a briefing at the BJP office in Aizawl, Beichhua defined the railway project as a 'symbol of inclusive development,' underscoring its potential to benefit passengers and traders. He encouraged gratitude towards Modi and expressed hope for strengthening BJP's foothold in Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)