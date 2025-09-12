Left Menu

UP Government Acts to Safeguard Industries Amid US Tariff Crisis

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by MSME and Textile Minister Rakesh Sachan, has vowed to prevent industries from faltering due to the US-imposed 50% tariff. State and Central governments are considering special aid packages, with a focus on supporting the carpet industry, heavily reliant on US exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:30 IST
UP Government Acts to Safeguard Industries Amid US Tariff Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to the significant 50% tariff imposed by the United States, the government of Uttar Pradesh has pledged to prevent any local industry from faltering. This assurance comes from Rakesh Sachan, the state's MSME and Textile Minister.

The state government plans to supplement existing aid with additional support from its resources. After consulting with industry stakeholders and officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the development of a special aid package to address the crisis.

Given that 60% of India's carpet exports target the US, the state is considering a special assistance package to mitigate the effects of the tariff, aiming to announce further support beyond what the Centre provides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana Gears Up for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027: A South Indian Kumbh Mela

Telangana Gears Up for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027: A South Indian Kumbh Mela

 India
2
Sharp Shooter's Arrest in Delhi: Unraveling an Extortion Plot

Sharp Shooter's Arrest in Delhi: Unraveling an Extortion Plot

 India
3
Oman Bowls Out Pakistan's Hopes in Asia Cup 2025 Thriller

Oman Bowls Out Pakistan's Hopes in Asia Cup 2025 Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.S. Denounces China's Claims Over Scarborough Reef

U.S. Denounces China's Claims Over Scarborough Reef

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025