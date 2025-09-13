Tariff Tensions: Tamil Nadu Exporters in Crisis

Amid growing concerns, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has called out Chief Minister M K Stalin for not addressing the plight of Tamil Nadu exporters, particularly in Tiruppur, who are struggling due to a US tariff hike, pushing duties to 50%.

Palaniswami alleged that the ruling DMK MPs had failed to raise the issue in Parliament, leaving the industries in Tiruppur to face 'paralysis' from US President Donald Trump's decisions. He stated that the livelihoods of 500,000 people are at risk and the state's economic protection measures are insufficient.

He also criticized the DMK for failing to control rising prices of essential commodities and claimed the public's dissatisfaction with the 'Dravidian model' governance could lead to a shift in power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

