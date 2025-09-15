AU and IGAD Welcome Quad’s Joint Statement, Push for Civilian Transition in Sudan

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have formally welcomed the Joint Statement issued by the Quad—comprising the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America—on the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The statement, which outlines urgent steps towards peace and stability, has been described by both African organizations as fully aligned with their own roadmaps for peace.

Key Elements of the Quad’s Position

The Quad’s joint position, delivered amid one of the most devastating humanitarian crises in Africa, includes four key priorities:

Humanitarian Truce: A call for rapid humanitarian access and the protection of civilians, underpinned by a proposed three-month humanitarian truce to be advanced through the Jeddah process. This truce is seen as the first step toward a permanent cessation of hostilities. Civilian-Led Transition: A demand for the launch of a civilian-led transition process within nine months, emphasizing inclusivity, legitimacy, and accountability to restore democratic governance in Sudan. Rejection of External Interference: A firm stand against external military support and extremist influence, which have been fueling the conflict and destabilizing the region. Support for the Jeddah Process: An endorsement of the Jeddah peace talks as the central channel for negotiating a ceasefire, in close coordination with regional and international actors.

AU and IGAD’s Response

In their joint reaction, the AUC and IGAD expressed strong alignment with the Quad’s priorities and reaffirmed their readiness to partner with the Quad, Sudanese civilian stakeholders, and international partners to end the war.

Both organizations underscored their commitment to protecting Sudan’s sovereignty and unity, while advancing an inclusive, civilian-led political transition that ensures long-term stability.

“The African Union and IGAD believe that there can be no military solution to the Sudanese crisis. The way forward is a political transition that returns power to civilians and restores constitutional governance,” their joint statement declared.

Next Steps: New Consultations in October

Looking ahead, the African Union and IGAD, in collaboration with the League of Arab States, the United Nations, and the European Union, will convene a reinvigorated round of consultations this October.

The consultations will bring together Sudanese civilian groups to foster unity among fragmented factions.

The ultimate goal is to prepare the ground for an inclusive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue and a return to a civilian-led constitutional order .

This process will complement the Jeddah talks and reinforce regional and global coordination.

Humanitarian and Political Urgency

The conflict in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has left thousands dead and displaced millions. Civilians remain trapped in dire conditions, with food shortages, lack of healthcare, and restricted humanitarian access compounding the crisis.

International actors, including the Quad, have called for an immediate scale-up in humanitarian aid delivery. The AU and IGAD view the proposed three-month truce as a life-saving measure to stabilize conditions on the ground while laying the foundation for a broader peace settlement.

A Unified Push for Peace

The renewed commitment from the Quad, AU, IGAD, and other partners signals growing international consensus that only a political and civilian-led transition can resolve Sudan’s crisis. With the upcoming October consultations and continued support for the Jeddah process, hopes are rising that coordinated diplomacy could open a pathway to end the war and restore stability in Sudan.