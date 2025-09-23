Left Menu

Ukraine's Trenches: Railways Stand Resilient Against Russian Assault

Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine's railways using long-range drones, affecting the country's vital transportation network. Despite frequent disruptions, the railways continue to operate, serving as a lifeline for military and civilian transit. The railway's infrastructure faces both airstrike and sabotage threats, but recovery efforts are swift to minimize impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has launched an intensified offensive on Ukraine's railway infrastructure, utilizing long-range drones to target critical nodes, the state railway company's CEO revealed to Reuters.

Amidst these relentless attacks, the railway network, which employs 170,000 people, remains operational, serving as a crucial conduit for both military equipment and civilian transportation, despite delays and financial strain.

Sabotage and airstrikes pose significant threats, with Ukraine's security services working to deter damages. Quick recovery measures have kept the network functional, although the cost and frequency of repairs continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

