Danish police announced on Tuesday that unidentified drones, which halted operations at the country's main airport a day earlier, appear to have been controlled by a 'capable operator'. This disruption affected both Copenhagen and Oslo airports, the busiest in the Nordic region, causing severe travel delays.

With no suspects identified yet, police speculate about a sophisticated actor demonstrating advanced drone-operational skills. Discussions arose following a cryptic post from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy implicating Russia, but no concrete evidence supports this claim, and Danish authorities remain tight-lipped.

The incident is part of a larger trend of drone-related security breaches in Europe, raising alarms over aviation safety. On Monday, Copenhagen Airport was closed for hours due to drone activity, echoing disruptions at other major European airports caused by cyberattacks, underscoring the fragility of the aviation sector's defenses.

