BharatBenz Inaugurates Major 3S Facility in Jammu for Expanding Northern India Presence

BharatBenz, along with PPS Trucking, celebrated a significant milestone by inaugurating a new 3S (Sales, Service, & Spares) facility at Kartholi Village, Birpur, Jammu. The 22,000 sq ft dealership is strategically situated on NH-44 to cater to vehicles traversing between major northern cities.

The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is experiencing robust infrastructure and road development, making it a crucial market for BharatBenz. This expansion aims to support the increasing demand for commercial vehicles driven by ongoing construction projects and flourishing agri-trade in the region.

Rajiv Chaturvedi of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles highlighted the strategic importance of Jammu & Kashmir, crediting the collaboration with PPS Trucking for delivering superior customer service. This facility, with its modern equipment and skilled workforce, is set to enhance vehicle uptime and customer satisfaction.