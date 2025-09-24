BharatBenz Inaugurates Major 3S Facility in Jammu for Expanding Northern India Presence
BharatBenz and PPS Trucking have opened a new 3S facility in Jammu, boosting sales, service, and spare parts support for commercial vehicles in a key northern region. This expansion underscores BharatBenz's commitment to infrastructure development and strong transport demand in Jammu & Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
BharatBenz, along with PPS Trucking, celebrated a significant milestone by inaugurating a new 3S (Sales, Service, & Spares) facility at Kartholi Village, Birpur, Jammu. The 22,000 sq ft dealership is strategically situated on NH-44 to cater to vehicles traversing between major northern cities.
The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is experiencing robust infrastructure and road development, making it a crucial market for BharatBenz. This expansion aims to support the increasing demand for commercial vehicles driven by ongoing construction projects and flourishing agri-trade in the region.
Rajiv Chaturvedi of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles highlighted the strategic importance of Jammu & Kashmir, crediting the collaboration with PPS Trucking for delivering superior customer service. This facility, with its modern equipment and skilled workforce, is set to enhance vehicle uptime and customer satisfaction.
ALSO READ
Delhi Electrifies Transport: The Revival of Inter-State Bus Services
KZN Orders Urgent Scholar Transport Audit After Pietermaritzburg Taxi Crash
Tragic Incident in Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies after Assault over Cattle Transport
Fiery Vigilantism: Illegal Beef Transport Sparks Local Fury
India Boosts Maritime Might with Infrastructure Status for Large Ships