Left Menu

BharatBenz Inaugurates Major 3S Facility in Jammu for Expanding Northern India Presence

BharatBenz and PPS Trucking have opened a new 3S facility in Jammu, boosting sales, service, and spare parts support for commercial vehicles in a key northern region. This expansion underscores BharatBenz's commitment to infrastructure development and strong transport demand in Jammu & Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:49 IST
BharatBenz Inaugurates Major 3S Facility in Jammu for Expanding Northern India Presence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BharatBenz, along with PPS Trucking, celebrated a significant milestone by inaugurating a new 3S (Sales, Service, & Spares) facility at Kartholi Village, Birpur, Jammu. The 22,000 sq ft dealership is strategically situated on NH-44 to cater to vehicles traversing between major northern cities.

The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is experiencing robust infrastructure and road development, making it a crucial market for BharatBenz. This expansion aims to support the increasing demand for commercial vehicles driven by ongoing construction projects and flourishing agri-trade in the region.

Rajiv Chaturvedi of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles highlighted the strategic importance of Jammu & Kashmir, crediting the collaboration with PPS Trucking for delivering superior customer service. This facility, with its modern equipment and skilled workforce, is set to enhance vehicle uptime and customer satisfaction.

TRENDING

1
NIA Targets Khalistani Separatists: FIR Against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

NIA Targets Khalistani Separatists: FIR Against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

 India
2
Russian Forces Thwart Massive Drone Attack

Russian Forces Thwart Massive Drone Attack

 Russia
3
Congress Gears Up for 'Historic' CWC Meeting Ahead of Bihar Elections

Congress Gears Up for 'Historic' CWC Meeting Ahead of Bihar Elections

 India
4
Tragic Acid Attack Shocks Lohia Nagar Community

Tragic Acid Attack Shocks Lohia Nagar Community

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025