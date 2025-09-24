Left Menu

Fabtech Technologies IPO Set to Launch in Late September

Fabtech Technologies, specializing in engineering solutions for the healthcare sector, is launching an IPO priced at Rs 181-191 per share. Opening on September 29, this IPO aims to raise over Rs 230 crore, funding working capital and potential acquisitions. Unistone Capital will manage the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:32 IST
Fabtech Technologies IPO Set to Launch in Late September
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fabtech Technologies, a leader in turnkey engineering solutions for the pharmaceuticals, biotech, and healthcare industries, announced a price band of Rs 181-191 per share for its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) expected to generate over Rs 230 crore.

The Mumbai-based company's IPO will be available for public subscription starting September 29 and will close on October 1. This IPO involves an entirely new issue of up to 1.2 crore equity shares valued at Rs 230 crore at the higher end of the price band.

The funds from the IPO are earmarked for advancing the company's working capital needs, facilitating inorganic growth through acquisitions, and covering general corporate expenses. Since its inception, Fabtech Technologies has successfully executed 35 projects across multiple nations and collaborates with Unistone Capital as the sole lead manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Questions Delay in Execution of Balwant Singh Rajoana

Supreme Court Questions Delay in Execution of Balwant Singh Rajoana

 India
2
Drones and Diplomacy: Flotilla Under Fire in International Waters

Drones and Diplomacy: Flotilla Under Fire in International Waters

 Global
3
Rescued Workers Return Home: A Success Story of Coordination

Rescued Workers Return Home: A Success Story of Coordination

 India
4
Mexico Tackles Screwworm Outbreak Amidst Concerns Over Livestock Trade

Mexico Tackles Screwworm Outbreak Amidst Concerns Over Livestock Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025