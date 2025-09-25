Drone Intrusions Disrupt Danish Airports
Airports in western Denmark experienced significant disruptions due to unauthorized drone activity. The incidents led to closures at Billund and Aalborg airports and were part of a series of incursions affecting Denmark's critical infrastructure. Authorities suspect a connection to Russian activities, though Russia denies involvement.
Western Denmark's airports faced significant operational disruptions after unauthorized drones entered their airspace. The security breach led to temporary closures of Billund and Aalborg airports, with Esbjerg, Sonderborg, and Skrydstrup airbase also reporting drone sightings.
These incidents mirror similar incursions that recently affected Copenhagen airport, which Danish authorities have deemed a serious threat to national infrastructure. Although investigators suspect a link to Russian activities, there is no conclusive evidence to support this theory, and Russia has denied involvement.
As the situation unfolds, Danish government officials have scheduled a briefing to address these security challenges, indicating the heightened state of alert across the country's aviation network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denmark
- drone
- airspace
- security
- airports
- disruption
- NATO
- airbase
- Copenhagen
- Russia
ALSO READ
Rheinmetall's Strategic Ammunition Expansion for NATO
Mysterious Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports
Drone Disruptions: Danish Airports Under Siege
India's economic growth remains attractive despite global disruptions and uncertainties: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating UPITS.
Drones in the Skies: The Growing Threat to European Airports