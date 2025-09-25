Drone Intrusions Disrupt Danish Airports

Western Denmark's airports faced significant operational disruptions after unauthorized drones entered their airspace. The security breach led to temporary closures of Billund and Aalborg airports, with Esbjerg, Sonderborg, and Skrydstrup airbase also reporting drone sightings.

These incidents mirror similar incursions that recently affected Copenhagen airport, which Danish authorities have deemed a serious threat to national infrastructure. Although investigators suspect a link to Russian activities, there is no conclusive evidence to support this theory, and Russia has denied involvement.

As the situation unfolds, Danish government officials have scheduled a briefing to address these security challenges, indicating the heightened state of alert across the country's aviation network.

(With inputs from agencies.)