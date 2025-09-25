Left Menu

Rising Tensions: China Sanctions Six US Companies Amid Trade Frictions

China imposes sanctions on six US companies despite an upcoming summit between leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Three companies are banned under China's 'unreliable entity list,' while others face export controls. These measures arise from cooperation with Taiwan and perceived threats to China's national sovereignty.

Updated: 25-09-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:28 IST
  • China

In a move indicating deepening tensions, China announced sanctions against six US companies on Thursday. This development comes amidst ongoing friction in trade relations between the world powers, despite an anticipated high-level meeting between US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.

Three of these companies have been added to China's 'unreliable entity list,' essentially banning them from conducting trade with China. This decision was revealed by the Commerce Ministry, which accused the companies of engaging in military-technical cooperation with Taiwan, a matter Beijing views as undermining its national sovereignty.

Additionally, three more US companies have faced export control restrictions, blocking their access to Chinese dual-use items. This unfolds as Beijing and Washington prepare to address broader disputes over trade, technology, and social media platform TikTok ownership at an upcoming summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

