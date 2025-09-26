EIB, EIF Approve €7.1B for Tech, Energy, Climate and Global Development

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), together forming the EIB Group, have approved €7.1 billion in new financing to accelerate the European Union’s priorities in technology leadership, energy security, climate adaptation, and urban development, while also extending support to Ukraine and projects in Africa.

The decisions were taken during the Boards of Directors’ meetings this week, with EIB Group President Nadia Calviño confirming that the institution is “on track to deliver record financing this year.”

Driving Europe’s Technological Leadership

A significant portion of the new financing is dedicated to strengthening Europe’s position in technology and innovation under the TechEU initiative, the EU’s largest financing programme in support of research, innovation, and competitiveness.

The EIF approved 21 operations contributing to TechEU, including the launch of a first-of-its-kind life sciences fund focused on therapeutics and medical technologies for the central nervous system. Other investments target digitalisation and defence capabilities, underlining Europe’s strategic priorities in a shifting geopolitical environment.

Through 2025–2027, TechEU will channel €70 billion in equity, quasi-equity, loans, and guarantees, with the goal of leveraging at least €250 billion in total investment by attracting private capital.

“These investments will support homegrown innovations that will shape tomorrow’s economy,” said President Calviño, highlighting Europe’s ambition to remain a global leader in innovation and talent.

Strategic Investments Across Member States

The EIB also approved new investments aimed at climate adaptation, energy resilience, and sustainable infrastructure:

Italy : Projects to strengthen urban development and climate adaptation.

Spain : Support for business investment , particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Greece: Financing for sustainable transport initiatives, aligned with the EU’s green mobility targets.

These investments aim to foster resilience, create jobs, and advance Europe’s climate neutrality goals.

Expanding Support to Ukraine

In response to Russia’s invasion, the EIB Group has already provided €4 billion in financing to Ukraine, repairing essential infrastructure such as schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and energy supply networks.

Building on this, the Boards approved:

Two new investments in venture capital funds to support start-ups, entrepreneurs, and local businesses in Ukraine.

Infrastructure financing in energy, transport, and digital sectors .

An EIF operation to facilitate access to finance for small businesses, helping sustain the country’s economic base during wartime.

These measures reaffirm the EU’s financial solidarity with Ukraine and aim to ensure continuity of essential services.

Regional and Global Partnerships

Beyond Europe, the EIB is also scaling up its global development footprint. The Board approved financing for public transport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, East Africa’s largest city. The project will improve urban mobility, reduce congestion, and contribute to lower carbon emissions.

Meanwhile, the EIF Board approved the launch of the 3Seas Fund-of-Funds facility, supporting infrastructure development in Central and Eastern Europe. This complements ongoing EU efforts to bridge infrastructure and investment gaps in the region.

Reinforcing Energy Security and Resilience

Energy security remains a central focus, with financing allocated to projects that strengthen Europe’s ability to withstand geopolitical disruptions. These include energy infrastructure, diversification, and renewable energy integration—aligned with the EU’s REPowerEU strategy to reduce dependence on external energy suppliers.

Outlook: Record Financing in 2025

With the latest approvals, the EIB Group continues to position itself as a cornerstone of Europe’s sustainable growth and global influence. Its financing not only addresses climate change, digital transformation, and security challenges but also bolsters Europe’s role as a partner for global development.