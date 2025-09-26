Left Menu

Hiking H-1B Visa Fees: India's Diplomatic Dance with Trump Era Policies

India is engaged with the Trump administration to address the decision to increase H-1B visa application fees to USD 100,000. The Ministry of External Affairs stresses the importance of skilled talent mobility for innovation and growth. Discussions continue amid broader US-India trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:31 IST
India is actively negotiating with the Trump administration following the decision to significantly raise the H-1B visa application fees to USD 100,000.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlights that the movement of skilled professionals greatly fuels innovation and economic expansion in both nations.

The hike in fees occurs amidst strained US-India relations, compounded by new tariffs on Indian goods as leaders deliberate trade and visa policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

