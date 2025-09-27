Global Leadership Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries at Oxford

The University of Oxford is set to host the Global Leadership Summit 2025, a gathering of global leaders, innovators, and changemakers, on November 21. Taking place at the prestigious Lecture Theatre, H B Allen Centre, Keble College, the event aims to inspire thought leadership and international collaboration.

Organized by Heylin Spark, a leader in strategic marketing and communications, the summit promises to be a platform for dialogue on leadership and innovation. Leaders from the UK, India, USA, Singapore, UAE, and others will discuss evolving leadership roles in an interconnected world.

The summit will focus on themes like sustainable growth and technological progress, featuring discussions among Members of Parliament, senior advisors, international chamber representatives, and academic experts. This event seeks to strengthen global ties, enriching the future landscape of leadership.

