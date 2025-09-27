Global Leadership Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries at Oxford

Left Menu

The Global Leadership Summit 2025, set for November 21 at Oxford University, will gather global leaders to discuss leadership in a connected world. Hosted by Heylin Spark, the summit will emphasize sustainable growth and innovation, aiming to foster international partnerships in trade, education, and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:32 IST
Global Leadership Summit 2025 to be Hosted at the University of Oxford. Image Credit: ANI
The University of Oxford is set to host the Global Leadership Summit 2025, a gathering of global leaders, innovators, and changemakers, on November 21. Taking place at the prestigious Lecture Theatre, H B Allen Centre, Keble College, the event aims to inspire thought leadership and international collaboration.

Organized by Heylin Spark, a leader in strategic marketing and communications, the summit promises to be a platform for dialogue on leadership and innovation. Leaders from the UK, India, USA, Singapore, UAE, and others will discuss evolving leadership roles in an interconnected world.

The summit will focus on themes like sustainable growth and technological progress, featuring discussions among Members of Parliament, senior advisors, international chamber representatives, and academic experts. This event seeks to strengthen global ties, enriching the future landscape of leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

