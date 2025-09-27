India's High-Speed Transformation: The Bullet Train Journey

India's ambitious bullet train project is set to transform travel by 2029, with the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor operational, reducing journey time to just over two hours. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reported that the 50-km stretch from Surat to Bilimora will open by 2027.

Vaishnaw, upon inspecting the Surat bullet train station under construction, highlighted the use of cutting-edge technologies to ensure safety and efficiency at speeds of up to 320 kmph. These innovations include mechanisms to absorb vibrations and stabilize trains during high winds or earthquakes.

The project promises to integrate the economies of major cities along the route, mirroring Japan's rapid growth after its bullet train debut. The government plans to expand bullet train routes with additional corridors in the north, south, and east.

(With inputs from agencies.)