Left Menu

India's High-Speed Transformation: The Bullet Train Journey

India's first bullet train project aims to connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad, significantly reducing travel time to just over two hours. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the 50-km stretch between Surat and Bilimora will open in 2027, with the full line operational by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:39 IST
India's High-Speed Transformation: The Bullet Train Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's ambitious bullet train project is set to transform travel by 2029, with the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor operational, reducing journey time to just over two hours. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reported that the 50-km stretch from Surat to Bilimora will open by 2027.

Vaishnaw, upon inspecting the Surat bullet train station under construction, highlighted the use of cutting-edge technologies to ensure safety and efficiency at speeds of up to 320 kmph. These innovations include mechanisms to absorb vibrations and stabilize trains during high winds or earthquakes.

The project promises to integrate the economies of major cities along the route, mirroring Japan's rapid growth after its bullet train debut. The government plans to expand bullet train routes with additional corridors in the north, south, and east.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Naresh Mhaske Pushes for Inclusive Civic Amenities in CIDCO Colonies

Naresh Mhaske Pushes for Inclusive Civic Amenities in CIDCO Colonies

 India
2
India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

 India
3
Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

 India
4
Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025