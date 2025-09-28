Hatchbacks Hold Their Ground Amid Global 'SUVisation'

In the wake of worldwide 'SUVisation', hatchbacks are predicted to sustain their market presence in India, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Despite Maruti Suzuki's dominant position and a favorable GST environment, the lure of micro SUVs could challenge hatchbacks' share.

FADA President CS Vigneshwar emphasized that although SUVs provide comfort, hatchbacks retain a niche for consumers seeking compact vehicles. He highlighted the continued competition in the small car segment as manufacturers persist in offering diverse product lines, unlike the dwindling sedan category.

SUVs have surged globally, with significant local support through GST reductions, while hatchbacks might see growth due to economic incentives. Maruti projects around 10% growth in hatchbacks, but Hyundai argues that micro SUVs are poised to capture shifting consumer preferences, notably in the Rs 6-10 lakh range.