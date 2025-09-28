Left Menu

Hatchbacks Hold Their Ground Amid Global 'SUVisation'

Despite the global trend of 'SUVisation', hatchbacks are expected to maintain market relevance in India. The automotive dealers' body FADA anticipates growth in small car sales due to reduced GST rates. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai debate the future of hatchbacks versus micro SUVs' growing popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 10:46 IST
Hatchbacks Hold Their Ground Amid Global 'SUVisation'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of worldwide 'SUVisation', hatchbacks are predicted to sustain their market presence in India, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Despite Maruti Suzuki's dominant position and a favorable GST environment, the lure of micro SUVs could challenge hatchbacks' share.

FADA President CS Vigneshwar emphasized that although SUVs provide comfort, hatchbacks retain a niche for consumers seeking compact vehicles. He highlighted the continued competition in the small car segment as manufacturers persist in offering diverse product lines, unlike the dwindling sedan category.

SUVs have surged globally, with significant local support through GST reductions, while hatchbacks might see growth due to economic incentives. Maruti projects around 10% growth in hatchbacks, but Hyundai argues that micro SUVs are poised to capture shifting consumer preferences, notably in the Rs 6-10 lakh range.

TRENDING

1
Trio Arrested After Daring Jewellery Heist Near Bhairon Mandir

Trio Arrested After Daring Jewellery Heist Near Bhairon Mandir

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Shines Amid Tensions at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy Shines Amid Tensions at Ryder Cup

 United States
3
Dacoits Killed in Assam Police Encounter

Dacoits Killed in Assam Police Encounter

 India
4
Iran's Diplomatic Plea to Halt UN Sanctions Revival

Iran's Diplomatic Plea to Halt UN Sanctions Revival

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025