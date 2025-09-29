Kenstar Unveils Innovative Festive Offerings, Setting New Standards in Home Appliances

As the festive season arrives, Kenstar is gearing up to captivate consumers by launching a host of new, cutting-edge home appliances. The renowned Indian brand is offering a line-up that highlights innovation, efficiency, and style, enhancing household experiences during this festive period.

Among the marquee products are India's first 5-Star BEE-rated air coolers featuring BLDC Maxx Technology for improved air delivery, and robust motors for longer-lasting performance. The new water heaters, part of the 'Bath Ban Jaye' campaign, boast SwirlHeat Technology for increased hot water production and advanced safety features.

Kenstar also introduces a dynamic range of kitchen appliances, including high-performance grinders, ovens, cooktops, and digital air fryers aimed at modern, health-conscious cooking. Through integrated marketing and a strong digital push, Kenstar anticipates significant growth, cementing its position as a leader in the home appliance sector.