Left Menu

Kenstar Unveils Innovative Festive Offerings, Setting New Standards in Home Appliances

Celebrating the festive season, Kenstar launches innovative home appliances, including India's first 5-Star BEE-rated air coolers, next-gen water heaters, and versatile kitchen appliances. These launches underscore Kenstar's commitment to energy efficiency and style, backed by an omnichannel approach and a robust festive marketing campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:03 IST
Kenstar Unveils Innovative Festive Offerings, Setting New Standards in Home Appliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the festive season arrives, Kenstar is gearing up to captivate consumers by launching a host of new, cutting-edge home appliances. The renowned Indian brand is offering a line-up that highlights innovation, efficiency, and style, enhancing household experiences during this festive period.

Among the marquee products are India's first 5-Star BEE-rated air coolers featuring BLDC Maxx Technology for improved air delivery, and robust motors for longer-lasting performance. The new water heaters, part of the 'Bath Ban Jaye' campaign, boast SwirlHeat Technology for increased hot water production and advanced safety features.

Kenstar also introduces a dynamic range of kitchen appliances, including high-performance grinders, ovens, cooktops, and digital air fryers aimed at modern, health-conscious cooking. Through integrated marketing and a strong digital push, Kenstar anticipates significant growth, cementing its position as a leader in the home appliance sector.

TRENDING

1
Glottis Ltd: Navigating a Successful IPO Launch

Glottis Ltd: Navigating a Successful IPO Launch

 India
2
Empowering Health: Dr. Upasana Vohra's Ayurvedic Mission

Empowering Health: Dr. Upasana Vohra's Ayurvedic Mission

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: 13-Year-Old's Death Spurs Outrage in Thane

Tragedy Strikes: 13-Year-Old's Death Spurs Outrage in Thane

 India
4
AI-Powered Command System Revolutionizes Border Security

AI-Powered Command System Revolutionizes Border Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025