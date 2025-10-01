Left Menu

PowerSchool Expands India Footprint with New Chennai Centre of Excellence

PowerSchool, a global leader in K-12 educational technology, has opened a new Centre of Excellence in Chennai, India, marking a significant expansion in the region. The facility aims to enhance AI and machine learning capabilities, supporting innovation and growth in the education sector worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:04 IST
PowerSchool Expands India Footprint with New Chennai Centre of Excellence
L to R: Grayson Williams - Chief Information Officer PowerSchool, Apoorav Nischal - Managing Director and Country Head PowerSchool, Devendra Singh - Chief Technology Officer PowerSchool. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster its presence in India, PowerSchool, a global frontrunner in K-12 educational technology, has unveiled its new Centre of Excellence in Chennai. This strategic expansion consolidates the company's commitment to leveraging India's talent-rich landscape to drive innovation and collaboration globally.

PowerSchool, which employs a substantial workforce in India, plans to foster closer collaboration through its new Chennai hub. The Centre of Excellence will unify multiple teams under one roof, enabling regional and global expertise to converge and produce world-class educational solutions. The facility is set to amplify efforts in AI and machine learning, crucial areas for the company's technological advancement.

With the Chennai facility, PowerSchool seeks to reinforce its growth strategy across markets in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The expansion underscores India's pivotal role as a strategic hub in the company's global operations. PowerSchool's commitment to innovative educational technology remains steadfast, as evidenced by its comprehensive suite of products supporting over 60 million students worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand Migrants at Bengaluru Construction Site

Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand Migrants at Bengaluru Construction Site

 India
2
No proposal to levy any charge on UPI transactions: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra.

No proposal to levy any charge on UPI transactions: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra.

 Global
3
Melting Candles of History: Switzerland's Glaciers in Retreat

Melting Candles of History: Switzerland's Glaciers in Retreat

 Global
4
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees 16% Sales Surge Amid Festive Season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees 16% Sales Surge Amid Festive Season

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025