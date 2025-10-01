PowerSchool Expands India Footprint with New Chennai Centre of Excellence

In a significant move to bolster its presence in India, PowerSchool, a global frontrunner in K-12 educational technology, has unveiled its new Centre of Excellence in Chennai. This strategic expansion consolidates the company's commitment to leveraging India's talent-rich landscape to drive innovation and collaboration globally.

PowerSchool, which employs a substantial workforce in India, plans to foster closer collaboration through its new Chennai hub. The Centre of Excellence will unify multiple teams under one roof, enabling regional and global expertise to converge and produce world-class educational solutions. The facility is set to amplify efforts in AI and machine learning, crucial areas for the company's technological advancement.

With the Chennai facility, PowerSchool seeks to reinforce its growth strategy across markets in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The expansion underscores India's pivotal role as a strategic hub in the company's global operations. PowerSchool's commitment to innovative educational technology remains steadfast, as evidenced by its comprehensive suite of products supporting over 60 million students worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)