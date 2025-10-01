Left Menu

Indegene Strengthens Position with BioPharm Acquisition

Healthcare tech firm Indegene has acquired BioPharm, a marketing services agency from Pennsylvania, for up to USD 106 million. This strategic acquisition enhances Indegene's role as a tech-native partner in the life sciences industry, serving top biopharma organizations and expanding their marketing and AdTech capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:34 IST
Indegene Strengthens Position with BioPharm Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indegene, a leading healthcare technology company, announced on Wednesday its acquisition of BioPharm, a specialized marketing services agency based in Pennsylvania. Part of the Omnicom Health Group, BioPharm brings its extensive expertise in the biopharma arena to Indegene's expanding portfolio.

The acquisition deal, valued at up to USD 106 million, is subject to final cash and net working capital adjustments, as outlined in Indegene's regulatory filing. This move signals a strategic expansion for Indegene, reinforcing its position as a preferred partner in life sciences marketing.

Indegene's Chairman and CEO, Manish Gupta, emphasized the acquisition's role in enhancing their commercial capabilities within the life sciences industry. Founded in 2005, BioPharm has a prestigious clientele, including 17 of the world's top 25 biopharma organizations, which will now benefit from Indegene's advanced tech-native solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Police Nabs Infamous Drug Smuggler in Barmer Sting Operation

Rajasthan Police Nabs Infamous Drug Smuggler in Barmer Sting Operation

 India
2
Cinema Wars: CCI Probes PVR INOX's Dominant Play in Digital Fees

Cinema Wars: CCI Probes PVR INOX's Dominant Play in Digital Fees

 India
3
UNICEF India's Groundbreaking Child Protection Innovation Fund Unveiled

UNICEF India's Groundbreaking Child Protection Innovation Fund Unveiled

 India
4
High Court Demands Shelter for Displaced Andrews Ganj Residents

High Court Demands Shelter for Displaced Andrews Ganj Residents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025