Indegene Strengthens Position with BioPharm Acquisition

Indegene, a leading healthcare technology company, announced on Wednesday its acquisition of BioPharm, a specialized marketing services agency based in Pennsylvania. Part of the Omnicom Health Group, BioPharm brings its extensive expertise in the biopharma arena to Indegene's expanding portfolio.

The acquisition deal, valued at up to USD 106 million, is subject to final cash and net working capital adjustments, as outlined in Indegene's regulatory filing. This move signals a strategic expansion for Indegene, reinforcing its position as a preferred partner in life sciences marketing.

Indegene's Chairman and CEO, Manish Gupta, emphasized the acquisition's role in enhancing their commercial capabilities within the life sciences industry. Founded in 2005, BioPharm has a prestigious clientele, including 17 of the world's top 25 biopharma organizations, which will now benefit from Indegene's advanced tech-native solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)