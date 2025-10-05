Left Menu

NHAI Marks Milestone: Chhattisgarh's First National Highway Tunnel Completed

The National Highways Authority of India has completed a 2.79-km-long tunnel in Chhattisgarh, marking the state's first national highway tunnel. It is a part of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam economic corridor, aimed at enhancing trade and connectivity. The tunnel will boost trade and development in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:05 IST
NHAI Marks Milestone: Chhattisgarh's First National Highway Tunnel Completed
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully completed a 2.79-km-long tunnel in Chhattisgarh, officials confirmed on Sunday. This tunnel, part of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam economic corridor, is the first of its kind in the state and runs beneath the hills bordering the Kanker and Kondagaon districts.

The newly completed section is the left-hand side tunnel, and excavation of the adjacent tunnel is anticipated to conclude by year's end. According to an NHAI representative, the left tunnel should be operational by March-April 2026, with the right tunnel opening by July-August.

Spanning 464 km with six lanes, NH-130CD is projected to significantly cut travel time between Raipur and Visakhapatnam, promoting trade and connectivity across Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the tunnel as a historic stride towards empowering Chhattisgarh, aligning with India's growth vision.

