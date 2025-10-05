Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Electric Scooter Blaze Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Two men died when their electric scooter caught fire after a truck collision in Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred near a fuel station on the Indore-Ichhapur highway. The scooter was trapped under the truck, igniting a blaze. Two bus passengers also suffered minor injuries, officials reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khandwa | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district as two men lost their lives in a fiery accident involving an electric scooter and a truck. The incident happened near a fuel station when the scooter collided with a truck transporting fly ash, leading to an uncontrollable fire.

The violent impact left the scooter trapped beneath the truck, resulting in the immediate death of both riders. Additionally, two to three bus passengers were injured as the flames engulfed the scene, authorities said.

Local police and fire services rushed to the location, about 55 km from Khandwa district headquarters, to control the blaze and manage the traffic chaos. The deceased were identified as Vineet Sharma, an assistant treasury officer, and Mohsin Ali, both residents of Barwah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

