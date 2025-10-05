Left Menu

Tragic Landslide Incident on Kedarnath Highway

A car was hit by falling boulders on the Kedarnath National Highway, leading it to fall into a gorge. One person died, and five others were injured, including children. The incident occurred near Kund and Kakragad. Police are investigating the unfortunate accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:53 IST
  • India

A landslide incident on the Kedarnath National Highway resulted in a tragic accident involving a car that fell into a gorge after being struck by boulders. The unfortunate event occurred on Sunday evening, taking the life of one individual and injuring five others, including two young children, according to police reports.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, a 40-year-old resident of Shanti Nagar, Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh. Among the injured are his wife, Anjali Maurya, their daughter, Amol, along with Arun Maurya from Lucknow, his wife Rachna, and their toddler, Pihu. They were returning from Kund to Rudraprayag when the mishap unfolded, officials noted.

The police reached the accident site promptly, discovering one fatality and five injuries. The victims were swiftly transported to the Community Health Centre in Agastyamuni for medical attention. The authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to this calamitous event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

