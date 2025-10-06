Left Menu

Maharashtra Approves New Police Station for Navi Mumbai Airport

The Maharashtra government has approved a dedicated police station for Navi Mumbai International Airport. Scheduled to be inaugurated by PM Modi, the airport will handle significant passenger and cargo operations. The new station, separating Panvel City and Ulwe jurisdictions, will enhance security with 108 new posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:22 IST
Maharashtra Approves New Police Station for Navi Mumbai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has officially approved the establishment of a dedicated police station for the Navi Mumbai International Airport, set to enhance security and safety as the airport prepares for its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

This new infrastructure aims to manage the airport area more effectively, given its projected task of handling around nine crore passengers and 360 crore metric tonnes of cargo yearly. The police station will emerge by dividing the existing jurisdictions of Panvel City and Ulwe police stations.

The state has sanctioned 108 new personnel positions for the station, with the corresponding financial allocation of Rs 3.38 crore in recurring costs and Rs 1.76 crore in non-recurring expenses, marking an important step in airport security management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
3
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025