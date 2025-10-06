Maharashtra Approves New Police Station for Navi Mumbai Airport

The Maharashtra government has officially approved the establishment of a dedicated police station for the Navi Mumbai International Airport, set to enhance security and safety as the airport prepares for its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

This new infrastructure aims to manage the airport area more effectively, given its projected task of handling around nine crore passengers and 360 crore metric tonnes of cargo yearly. The police station will emerge by dividing the existing jurisdictions of Panvel City and Ulwe police stations.

The state has sanctioned 108 new personnel positions for the station, with the corresponding financial allocation of Rs 3.38 crore in recurring costs and Rs 1.76 crore in non-recurring expenses, marking an important step in airport security management.

