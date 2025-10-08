India's Ascent to a Developed Nation by 2047
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence that India is on track to becoming a developed nation by 2047. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, Goyal highlighted the government's initiatives to bolster infrastructure, boost international trade, and foster a tech-driven economy.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has asserted that India's journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047 is unstoppable. Addressing the Global Fintech Fest, Goyal emphasized that strategic government policies aim to enhance the domestic economy, improve infrastructure, and increase global trade volume.
The minister noted the global community's trust in India's reliable talent, quality goods, and services, which positions the country as a significant player in the fintech industry. By leveraging technology and strengthening trade relations, India is set to expand its economic stature on the world stage.
Goyal also underscored the government's commitment to achieving a $30-35 trillion economy, with a focus on macroeconomic stability, consumption-driven growth, and low taxation. As India stands at a pivotal economic juncture, its export performance is anticipated to show a 4-5% increase in the upcoming data release.
