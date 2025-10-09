Left Menu

Rising Tide: House Prices Climb Across India

India's All-India House Price Index (HPI) rose by 3.6% in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, as per RBI data. The index, now with a base year of 2022-23, reflects data from 18 cities. Nagpur, Chandigarh, Chennai, and Kochi recorded significant increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:39 IST
According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday, the All-India House Price Index (HPI) has increased by 3.6% year-on-year in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, based on transaction-level data from 18 major cities.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the HPI on a quarterly basis, utilizing data procured from registration authorities to reflect housing market trends across the nation.

In this latest report, the RBI has updated the HPI with a new base year of 2022-23, replacing the previous base year of 2010-11. The current quarter's increase, notably seen in cities like Nagpur, Chandigarh, Chennai, and Kochi, represents a moderate rise compared to the 7.6% spike observed in the same quarter last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

