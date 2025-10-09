Left Menu

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ventures into Pet Care with Wagr Acquisition

Fredun Pharmaceuticals has acquired Wagr, a prominent pet tech platform, to launch the first online marketplace for pet products and services in India. This move aligns with the country's growing pet care market, projected to be worth USD 6 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:27 IST
Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ventures into Pet Care with Wagr Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fredun Pharmaceuticals has announced its acquisition of Wagr, a leading pet tech company, effectively launching India's inaugural online marketplace dedicated to pet products and services.

The acquisition strategically places Fredun at the helm of India's burgeoning pet care industry, which is expected to hit USD 6 billion by 2030, as revealed in a regulatory disclosure.

The transaction includes Wagr's innovative technology platform, boasting a user base of 1.4 lakh pet parents, exclusive fitness tracking technology, and a robust veterinary network, addressing key gaps in the market, according to the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Lacks Legal Path for UGC Buyout Proposal

Russia Lacks Legal Path for UGC Buyout Proposal

 Russia
2
Archery Showdown: Mighty Marathas Secure Semis, Yodhas Upset Royals

Archery Showdown: Mighty Marathas Secure Semis, Yodhas Upset Royals

 India
3
South Africa's De Klerk Dashes India's World Cup Hopes

South Africa's De Klerk Dashes India's World Cup Hopes

 Global
4
India lose to South Africa by three wickets in Women's World Cup match in Visakhapatnam.

India lose to South Africa by three wickets in Women's World Cup match in Vi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025