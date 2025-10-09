Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ventures into Pet Care with Wagr Acquisition
Fredun Pharmaceuticals has acquired Wagr, a prominent pet tech platform, to launch the first online marketplace for pet products and services in India. This move aligns with the country's growing pet care market, projected to be worth USD 6 billion by 2030.
Fredun Pharmaceuticals has announced its acquisition of Wagr, a leading pet tech company, effectively launching India's inaugural online marketplace dedicated to pet products and services.
The acquisition strategically places Fredun at the helm of India's burgeoning pet care industry, which is expected to hit USD 6 billion by 2030, as revealed in a regulatory disclosure.
The transaction includes Wagr's innovative technology platform, boasting a user base of 1.4 lakh pet parents, exclusive fitness tracking technology, and a robust veterinary network, addressing key gaps in the market, according to the company.
