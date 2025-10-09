Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ventures into Pet Care with Wagr Acquisition

Fredun Pharmaceuticals has announced its acquisition of Wagr, a leading pet tech company, effectively launching India's inaugural online marketplace dedicated to pet products and services.

The acquisition strategically places Fredun at the helm of India's burgeoning pet care industry, which is expected to hit USD 6 billion by 2030, as revealed in a regulatory disclosure.

The transaction includes Wagr's innovative technology platform, boasting a user base of 1.4 lakh pet parents, exclusive fitness tracking technology, and a robust veterinary network, addressing key gaps in the market, according to the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)