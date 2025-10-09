Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Rajasthan Sparks Protests

A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district resulted in the death of a couple and their four-year-old niece when a pickup truck ran over their motorcycle. The couple's son was injured and is hospitalized. Enraged villagers blocked the road, demanding action against reckless driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:06 IST
Tragic Accident in Rajasthan Sparks Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident occurred in Rajasthan's Dausa district, claiming the lives of a couple and their four-year-old niece after a pickup truck struck their motorcycle and overturned.

The couple's three-year-old son, who was also on the motorcycle, sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. The accident took place on the Dausa-Lalsar Road of the Sadar area.

Following the incident, angry villagers protested by blocking the road for nearly an hour, calling for stringent measures against speeding and heavy vehicles. Authorities have since cleared the blockade and assured residents of appropriate actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Economy Steadies Amid Political Shakeups

France's Economy Steadies Amid Political Shakeups

 Global
2
European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

 Germany
3
Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

 Global
4
Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025