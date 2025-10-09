Tragic Accident in Rajasthan Sparks Protests

A devastating road accident occurred in Rajasthan's Dausa district, claiming the lives of a couple and their four-year-old niece after a pickup truck struck their motorcycle and overturned.

The couple's three-year-old son, who was also on the motorcycle, sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. The accident took place on the Dausa-Lalsar Road of the Sadar area.

Following the incident, angry villagers protested by blocking the road for nearly an hour, calling for stringent measures against speeding and heavy vehicles. Authorities have since cleared the blockade and assured residents of appropriate actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)