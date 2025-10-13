High-Speed Vision: Bilimora Station Gears Up for Bullet Train Era
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the ongoing construction of Bilimora station along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, which features sustainable and modern amenities. This station is among the 12 set to transform rail travel with high-speed services in India's first bullet train corridor.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a comprehensive review of the construction progress at Bilimora station, a pivotal part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. The visit aims to ensure that the station, one of 12 on this advanced rail corridor, meets cutting-edge standards for passenger convenience and environmental sustainability.
The station's design draws inspiration from Bilimoria's renowned mango orchards, promising an infusion of natural light and ventilation in both public and platform areas. State-of-the-art facilities include lifts, escalators, sufficient seating including a waiting lounge, eco-friendly restrooms, and dedicated commercial spaces, all underpinned by green building principles.
Significant advancements have been made across the corridor, with major infrastructure like viaducts, river bridges, and track systems nearing completion. Meanwhile, tunnel excavations and the construction of depots are underway, signaling a transformative phase for Indian railways, as reported by the Ministry of Railways.
