Pro-Palestinian Protests Intersect with Italy-Israel World Cup Qualifier
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Udine, Italy, coinciding with a World Cup soccer qualifier against Israel. Organizers urged FIFA to ban Israel from competitions. Security was heightened, but concerns about protestor violence and local disruptions prevailed, despite a recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
In a significant display of political activism, pro-Palestinian demonstrators filled the streets of Udine, Italy, on Tuesday. The rally coincided with Italy's World Cup qualifier against Israel, prompting heightened security due to potential violence.
The Committee for Palestine-Udine, the march's organizers, urged FIFA to suspend Israel from all competitions, alleging the team's endorsement of occupation policies in Palestinian territories. Although a recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas led to the release of prisoners, the protests persisted, emphasizing ongoing grievances.
Many local residents expressed unease over heavy security measures, which included road closures and concrete barriers around the Friuli Stadium. The match sold fewer than expected tickets, as some businesses remained closed, fearing unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Visa Denial Locks Israeli Gymnasts Out of World Championships
South Africa Triumphs: A Dramatic World Cup Comeback
South Africa Secures World Cup Spot After Decisive Victory
Rain Washes Out Crucial ICC Women's World Cup Clash Between Sri Lanka and New Zealand
Rain Plays Spoilsport: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Women's World Cup Match Abandoned