Bihar's Train Woes: Chhath Puja Travel Crisis

RJD leader Lalu Prasad slammed the central government for inadequate train services to Bihar during the Chhath Puja, criticizing the forced overcrowding of passengers on inadequate trains.

Prasad shared a video depicting the overcrowded conditions and accused the Centre of failing to fulfill its promises regarding increased train services.

As Bihar gears up for assembly elections, the train shortage underscores the persistent migration issue affecting Biharis, many of whom must leave the state for employment opportunities.