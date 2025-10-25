Bihar's Train Woes: Chhath Puja Travel Crisis
Lalu Prasad accused the Centre of failing to provide sufficient trains for Bihar-bound passengers during Chhath Puja, forcing them to travel in overcrowded conditions. Despite claims of increasing train services, the need remains unmet. This situation highlights the ongoing migration issues faced by the people of Bihar.
RJD leader Lalu Prasad slammed the central government for inadequate train services to Bihar during the Chhath Puja, criticizing the forced overcrowding of passengers on inadequate trains.
Prasad shared a video depicting the overcrowded conditions and accused the Centre of failing to fulfill its promises regarding increased train services.
As Bihar gears up for assembly elections, the train shortage underscores the persistent migration issue affecting Biharis, many of whom must leave the state for employment opportunities.
