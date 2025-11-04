Left Menu

Legal Battle Intensifies as Pfizer Sues Novo Over Biotech Takeover

Pfizer has launched a second lawsuit against Novo Nordisk over its $9 billion bid for biotech company Metsera. Pfizer accuses Novo of trying to stall the acquisition to suppress competition in the obesity drug market. The conflict continues with court hearings scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 05:37 IST
Legal Battle Intensifies as Pfizer Sues Novo Over Biotech Takeover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pfizer intensified its legal feud with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk by filing a second lawsuit over a contentious $9 billion bid for biotech startup Metsera. Accusations of market manipulation emerged, as Pfizer claims Novo is attempting to stifle competition in the lucrative obesity drug sector.

Metsera had previously favored Novo's offer over Pfizer's earlier $7.3 billion proposal, prompting Pfizer to take legal action in Delaware, challenging Novo's tactics as anticompetitive. The escalating dispute will be reviewed by Delaware's Court of Chancery, with a court hearing set to take place on Tuesday.

In retaliation, Novo denies any wrongdoing, insisting its actions comply with contractual agreements. Amid the legal wrangle, Metsera's strategic importance grows as it develops new obesity treatments that promise monthly rather than weekly doses, posing a competitive threat to current market leaders Wegovy and Eli Lilly's offerings.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025