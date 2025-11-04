Left Menu

Tejasvi Surya Demands Fare Revision Justice for Bengaluru Metro Commuters

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized the significant fare increase by BMRCL, highlighting a calculation error in base year costs that led to unjustified fare hikes. Despite revisions, commuters continue to face high fares, prompting Surya to demand immediate corrective actions and detailed clarifications from BMRCL officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:19 IST
  • India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has raised alarms over the steep fare hike introduced by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), terming it 'exorbitant'.

Surya pointed out that a 'major calculation error' in determining the base year for maintenance costs resulted in unreasonably high fare increases, costing commuters an excess of Rs 150 crore since the revision. He insists BMRCL correct these inaccuracies immediately.

The MP highlighted that common commuter journeys, particularly in the 8-15 km range, faced hikes up to 70%, which is significantly higher compared to other metros like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Nagpur. Surya has called for a transparent investigation and reiterated that BMRCL officials assured a formal response on the matter.

