Indonesia Triumphs in Bond Auction with $1.69 Billion Haul
Indonesia successfully raised 28 trillion rupiah from its recent bond auction, surpassing the 23 trillion rupiah target. The finance ministry reported total incoming bids were 87.49 trillion rupiah, marking a decrease from the previous auction's 117.5 trillion rupiah.
Indonesia's finance ministry announced on Wednesday that the nation successfully raised 28 trillion rupiah ($1.69 billion) from its regular bond auction, exceeding its initial target of 23 trillion rupiah.
The ministry's statement highlighted that the total incoming bids amounted to 87.49 trillion rupiah, indicating a decrease when compared to the previous auction's total of 117.5 trillion rupiah on October 21.
Despite a lower bid volume, the outcome exemplifies Indonesia's robust financial position amid global economic uncertainty. The exchange rate stood at 16,570 rupiah per dollar.
