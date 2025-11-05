Indonesia Triumphs in Bond Auction with $1.69 Billion Haul

Indonesia's finance ministry announced on Wednesday that the nation successfully raised 28 trillion rupiah ($1.69 billion) from its regular bond auction, exceeding its initial target of 23 trillion rupiah.

The ministry's statement highlighted that the total incoming bids amounted to 87.49 trillion rupiah, indicating a decrease when compared to the previous auction's total of 117.5 trillion rupiah on October 21.

Despite a lower bid volume, the outcome exemplifies Indonesia's robust financial position amid global economic uncertainty. The exchange rate stood at 16,570 rupiah per dollar.

