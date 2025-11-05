Left Menu

Indonesia Triumphs in Bond Auction with $1.69 Billion Haul

Indonesia successfully raised 28 trillion rupiah from its recent bond auction, surpassing the 23 trillion rupiah target. The finance ministry reported total incoming bids were 87.49 trillion rupiah, marking a decrease from the previous auction's 117.5 trillion rupiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 05-11-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 07:45 IST
Indonesia Triumphs in Bond Auction with $1.69 Billion Haul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's finance ministry announced on Wednesday that the nation successfully raised 28 trillion rupiah ($1.69 billion) from its regular bond auction, exceeding its initial target of 23 trillion rupiah.

The ministry's statement highlighted that the total incoming bids amounted to 87.49 trillion rupiah, indicating a decrease when compared to the previous auction's total of 117.5 trillion rupiah on October 21.

Despite a lower bid volume, the outcome exemplifies Indonesia's robust financial position amid global economic uncertainty. The exchange rate stood at 16,570 rupiah per dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fireball Tragedy: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

Fireball Tragedy: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

 Global
2
Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

 Global
3
Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippin...

 Philippines
4
Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025