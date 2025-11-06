Heroic Bus Driver Prevents Disaster in Odisha-Bound Bus Fire
A potential disaster was avoided when a government bus bound for Odisha caught fire in Parvathipuram Manyam district. All 10 passengers were safely evacuated, due to the driver's quick response. The incident, possibly caused by a short circuit in the engine, is under investigation.
A major accident was narrowly avoided on Thursday morning when an Odisha-bound government bus caught fire while traveling through the Sunki Ghat road in the Parvathipuram Manyam district. Thanks to the swift action of the driver, all 10 passengers escaped unharmed.
According to Parvatipuram Manyam district Assistant Superintendent of Police Ankita Surana, the bus's engine likely sparked, possibly due to a short circuit, causing the fire. The driver promptly detected the issue and promptly evacuated the passengers.
Fire tenders swiftly reached the scene and extinguished the blaze. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, said Surana, praising the driver's quick thinking that averted a major mishap.
