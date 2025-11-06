Tragic Collision in Gumla: Two Dead, Five Injured
A fatal accident on Jharkhand's Khunti-Simdega road left two dead and five injured. The victims were returning from Ramrekha Fair when their car collided with a truck near Pokla Bazar Tand. The truck driver fled the scene. An investigation is underway.
In a tragic accident on Thursday morning, two individuals lost their lives, and five sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Gumla district, Jharkhand, police reported.
The collision occurred on the Khunti-Simdega main road within the jurisdiction of Kamdara police station, as the car occupants returned from the Ramrekha Fair in Simdega.
Kamdara police officer Shashi Prakash confirmed that the deceased, Sheodutt Majhi and Anuj Majhi, have been identified, while five injured individuals are being treated at a nearby hospital. The truck driver reportedly fled the scene, and authorities have seized the vehicles involved for investigation. Family members of the victims have been notified.
