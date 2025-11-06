Karnataka's Ambitious Leap: Innovation Policy and Infrastructure Boost

The Karnataka Cabinet has greenlit the Karnataka Innovation Policy 2025-2030, allocating Rs 518.27 crore over five years. The policy targets positioning the state as a global innovation nucleus with a focus on startups, support ecosystems, and infrastructure development.

Alongside this, the Cabinet announced plans to establish a Peripheral Cancer Centre at Mysore Medical College with a Rs 94.50 crore budget, aiming to enhance cancer treatment services across the region. A new Haj Bhavan facility in Mangaluru was also approved to better accommodate pilgrims.

Additionally, local governance saw changes with the merger of villages into Koratagere Town Municipality, and updates to Vijayapura and other areas. A Rs 49.91 crore sanction will support sewage management improvements under the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board.