NHAI Expands Connectivity with Major Widening Project
The NHAI has started widening a key carriageway from two-lane to four-lane at Subroto Park Air Force Station to improve traffic flow between Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Airport. The project aims to remove traffic bottlenecks, enhance pedestrian safety, and incorporate environmental sustainability measures.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced on Friday an ambitious project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity in one of Delhi's busiest corridors, the route between Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Airport. The NHAI has begun expanding the Limited Height Subway near Subroto Park Air Force Station from two lanes to four.
This initiative will address the traffic bottleneck currently experienced at the start of the Parade Road underpass, restricting movement towards Gurugram. The project involves the relocation of nearby infrastructure such as drains and peripheral roads, with completion anticipated in approximately six months.
A new foot over bridge is also planned to provide safer pedestrian connectivity, alongside improved drainage systems for efficient water disposal. Environmental aspects are a key focus, including tree transplantation and pollution control measures. The project promises significant improvements in the National Capital Region's infrastructure and transportation, benefiting both commuters and local residents.
