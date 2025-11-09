Chennai Metro facilitates timely transportation of donor lungs for transplantation
Chennai Metro Rail Limited has said it transported a life-saving organ transportation from Meenambakkam Metro Station to AG-DMS Metro Station in 21 minutes.
In its statement, Chennai Metro said it was possible because of the recent amendments in Metro Railways (Carriage And Ticket) Amendment Rules, 2023 as per Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) guidelines.
The organ consignment team arrived from Bengaluru by Air ambulance to Chennai airport and reached Meenambakkam Metro Station at 2.07 pm on November 8, said the statement.
''With the support and coordination of Chennai metro rail officials and station staff, the team boarded the metro train and reached AG-DMS Metro Station safely at 2.28 pm covering of 7 stations,'' read the statement by Chennai Metro.
It added that the medical team immediately departed by ambulance to Apollo Hospital at Greams road where the lung transplant procedure was scheduled to take place.
Meanwhile, BJP leader and former governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan said central government's policy, 'One Nation One Organ' makes it possible to share organs from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
Taking to X, Soundararajan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the doctors from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for sharing organs across state boundaries within the purview of Transportation of Human Organs Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
