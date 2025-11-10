China-US Suspend Special Port Fees Amid Trade Talks
China and the US have mutually agreed to suspend special port fees for each other's ships, following trade discussions aimed at resolving tariff issues. The agreement halts China's probe into US actions affecting its shipping and will bring stability to international supply chains.
- Country:
- China
In a significant development stemming from recent trade negotiations, China and the United States have agreed to suspend the special fees for ships docking in each other's ports. This move, aimed at solidifying an agreement on tariffs, reflects a broader effort to ease trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses.
The Ministry of Transport in China announced the suspension of these port fees for US-owned or operated vessels, taking effect immediately and lasting one year. This decision aligns with the consensus achieved during the latest round of China-US economic discussions held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The White House also declared the pause of port fees for Chinese vessels, starting the same week, as a gesture towards maintaining the positive momentum in trade talks. The shipping industry has broadly welcomed these measures, highlighting the increased predictability and stability they bring to global supply chains.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- US
- port fees
- trade talks
- tariffs
- supply chains
- shipping
- Maersk
- Xclusiv Shipbrokers
- Kuala Lumpur
ALSO READ
US-India Copper Clash: A Trade Tussle Over Tariffs
Resurgence of Somali Piracy: Threat to Global Shipping Lanes
Canada's Job Market Rebounds: A Glimmer of Hope Amid Tariffs
Supreme Court Battles Over Trump's Sweeping Tariffs
SCOTUS Spotlight: Will Trump's Tariffs Tumble Under Major Questions Doctrine?