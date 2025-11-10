China-US Suspend Special Port Fees Amid Trade Talks

In a significant development stemming from recent trade negotiations, China and the United States have agreed to suspend the special fees for ships docking in each other's ports. This move, aimed at solidifying an agreement on tariffs, reflects a broader effort to ease trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses.

The Ministry of Transport in China announced the suspension of these port fees for US-owned or operated vessels, taking effect immediately and lasting one year. This decision aligns with the consensus achieved during the latest round of China-US economic discussions held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The White House also declared the pause of port fees for Chinese vessels, starting the same week, as a gesture towards maintaining the positive momentum in trade talks. The shipping industry has broadly welcomed these measures, highlighting the increased predictability and stability they bring to global supply chains.