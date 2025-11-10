AMRITHA Senior Living: Redefining Elder Care in Hyderabad

In a significant development for elder care, AMRITHA Senior Living was officially inaugurated at the NTR CREST Building in Hyderabad. The center aims to provide compassionate assisted living and clinically guided rehabilitation for senior citizens, addressing a critical need in modern urban India.

The inauguration was graced by the presence of Mrs. Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Vice Chairperson of Heritage Foods Ltd., and other notable figures such as Jayabheri Group's Mr. Maganti Murali Mohan and film producer Mr. Nandamuri Ramakrishna. The initiative is spearheaded by Mr. Sesh Kondapalli and partners, who are committed to redefining senior living amidst India's evolving demographics.

AMRITHA offers a wide range of facilities including medical supervision, personalized care plans, and social engagement opportunities, positioning itself as an innovative player in India's growing senior living market. As traditional family structures change and life expectancy rises, such centers are becoming increasingly essential.

