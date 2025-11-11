Markets Wobble amid U.S. Shutdown Relief Fades

Asian markets experienced volatility on Tuesday, tempered by waning relief from the anticipated end of a U.S. government shutdown and resurfacing concerns over technology sector valuations.

Despite recent gains in gold and Nasdaq, U.S. futures and Asian markets struggled to maintain upward momentum. Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.5%, driven by significant drops in semiconductor stocks, while South Korea's won faced heavy selling pressure, affecting its equity markets.

The U.S. Senate successfully passed a deal that could end the months-long shutdown, offering a glimmer of hope. Meanwhile, safe havens like the Japanese yen weakened, and attention turned to Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts, causing fluctuations in Treasury yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)