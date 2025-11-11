Markets Wobble amid U.S. Shutdown Relief Fades
Asian markets faced volatility as technology sector valuation concerns emerged and initial relief from the upcoming end of the U.S. government shutdown diminished. While gold and the Nasdaq climbed, U.S. and Asian futures saw minor losses. South Korea's won tumbled, impacting its equity market. U.S. Senate passed a shutdown-ending deal.
Asian markets experienced volatility on Tuesday, tempered by waning relief from the anticipated end of a U.S. government shutdown and resurfacing concerns over technology sector valuations.
Despite recent gains in gold and Nasdaq, U.S. futures and Asian markets struggled to maintain upward momentum. Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.5%, driven by significant drops in semiconductor stocks, while South Korea's won faced heavy selling pressure, affecting its equity markets.
The U.S. Senate successfully passed a deal that could end the months-long shutdown, offering a glimmer of hope. Meanwhile, safe havens like the Japanese yen weakened, and attention turned to Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts, causing fluctuations in Treasury yields.
(With inputs from agencies.)
