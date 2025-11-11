Mahamaya Lifesciences: IPO Anchor Allotment Attracts Top Institutional Investors

Mumbai, November 11: In a significant development for Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited, the company has seen a robust response to its anchor book allotment ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). This response is viewed as a vote of confidence in its business model by leading institutional investors.

The company successfully allocated 17,52,000 equity shares at ₹114 per share, amounting to ₹19.98 crore. Notable participants include Abundantia Capital VCC, Ascend Global Opportunities Fund, and Nav Capital VCC, among others, signaling broad institutional confidence in Mahamaya's strategic direction and financial health.

According to Mr. Krishnamurthy Ganesan, Managing Director, the positive investor response underscores the strength of Mahamaya's business fundamentals and its commitment to sustainable agrochemical innovation. The company's proactive approach is further evidenced by ongoing enhancements at their manufacturing plant in Dahej, Gujarat, aimed at expanding capabilities and value creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)