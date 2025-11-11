Mahamaya Lifesciences: IPO Anchor Allotment Attracts Top Institutional Investors
Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited received strong backing from institutional investors in its anchor book ahead of its IPO, allocating 17,52,000 equity shares at ₹114 each. Seven major investors, including Abundantia Capital and Ascend Global, participated, indicating confidence in the company's innovation-driven agrochemical solutions.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, November 11: In a significant development for Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited, the company has seen a robust response to its anchor book allotment ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). This response is viewed as a vote of confidence in its business model by leading institutional investors.
The company successfully allocated 17,52,000 equity shares at ₹114 per share, amounting to ₹19.98 crore. Notable participants include Abundantia Capital VCC, Ascend Global Opportunities Fund, and Nav Capital VCC, among others, signaling broad institutional confidence in Mahamaya's strategic direction and financial health.
According to Mr. Krishnamurthy Ganesan, Managing Director, the positive investor response underscores the strength of Mahamaya's business fundamentals and its commitment to sustainable agrochemical innovation. The company's proactive approach is further evidenced by ongoing enhancements at their manufacturing plant in Dahej, Gujarat, aimed at expanding capabilities and value creation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shubman Gill Gears Up for Rigorous Test, Spotlight on India's Top Order
Operation Sindoor: India’s New Normal - A Nation Redefined
Right2Vote: India's Gold Standard in Digital Democracy
India's Visa on Arrival Boost for Medical Tourism
India's Life Insurance Sector Surges to Double-Digit Growth in October 2025