Adani Enterprises Embarks on Landmark Rs 24,930 Crore Rights Issue

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has unveiled a Rs 24,930.30 crore rights issue, aiming to bolster its capital through the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares. The Rights Issue Committee sanctioned the detailed terms on November 11, 2025, after receiving preliminary approval from BSE and NSE on November 7, 2025.

The shares are priced at Rs 1,800 each, about 24% below the existing market value. The rights issue allows current stakeholders to acquire more shares at lower rates, facilitating the company's fundraising efforts for various strategic objectives like expansion and debt settlement.

Comprised of 13,85,01,687 equity shares, the rights issue aggregates to Rs 24,930.30 crore based on complete subscription and payment of call monies. AEL's filing announced November 17, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible participants.

The rights entitlement ratio permits 3 rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up shares owned as of the record date. With this, AEL's total shares could rise to 1,29,26,82,416, assuming full subscription. Further terms, including handling fractional shares, will be elaborated in the upcoming Letter of Offer.

The move is considered one of Adani Group's most extensive financial endeavors, aimed at reinforcing its capital framework and fostering growth initiatives. This follows a turbulent period marked by a withdrawn Follow-On Public Offer amid accusations of stock manipulation, which was later refuted by SEBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)