Left Menu

Adani Enterprises Embarks on Landmark Rs 24,930 Crore Rights Issue

Adani Enterprises Ltd initiates a monumental Rs 24,930.30 crore rights issue, offering shareholders a chance to buy additional shares at a discount. This step seeks to fortify its capital and support future growth. The company's recent challenges with regulatory scrutiny further highlight its significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:37 IST
Adani Enterprises Embarks on Landmark Rs 24,930 Crore Rights Issue
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has unveiled a Rs 24,930.30 crore rights issue, aiming to bolster its capital through the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares. The Rights Issue Committee sanctioned the detailed terms on November 11, 2025, after receiving preliminary approval from BSE and NSE on November 7, 2025.

The shares are priced at Rs 1,800 each, about 24% below the existing market value. The rights issue allows current stakeholders to acquire more shares at lower rates, facilitating the company's fundraising efforts for various strategic objectives like expansion and debt settlement.

Comprised of 13,85,01,687 equity shares, the rights issue aggregates to Rs 24,930.30 crore based on complete subscription and payment of call monies. AEL's filing announced November 17, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible participants.

The rights entitlement ratio permits 3 rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up shares owned as of the record date. With this, AEL's total shares could rise to 1,29,26,82,416, assuming full subscription. Further terms, including handling fractional shares, will be elaborated in the upcoming Letter of Offer.

The move is considered one of Adani Group's most extensive financial endeavors, aimed at reinforcing its capital framework and fostering growth initiatives. This follows a turbulent period marked by a withdrawn Follow-On Public Offer amid accusations of stock manipulation, which was later refuted by SEBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Pleads Innocence Amidst Delhi Blast Investigation

Family Pleads Innocence Amidst Delhi Blast Investigation

 India
2
Sheikh Hasina's Call for Democracy and Relations with India Amid Bangladesh Crisis

Sheikh Hasina's Call for Democracy and Relations with India Amid Bangladesh ...

 India
3
Mystery on the Highway: Unidentified Man Found Dead in Amethi

Mystery on the Highway: Unidentified Man Found Dead in Amethi

 India
4
Sun Yang's Relentless Pursuit: Racing Against Time and Records

Sun Yang's Relentless Pursuit: Racing Against Time and Records

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025