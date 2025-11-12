Strengthening Ties: India-New Zealand Economic Opportunities

The potential for economic collaboration between India and New Zealand spans sectors such as tourism, education, and digital technology, according to the Indian diaspora in Auckland. The countries hope that the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will significantly boost bilateral trade, which currently stands at around USD 1.4 billion.

Recent discussions between the two nations aim to finalize the trade agreement, which is expected to enhance trade and investment ties. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Auckland and Rotorua provided necessary momentum for the negotiations, stakeholders noted.

There's a shared vision of growth in digital technology and cybersecurity. India brings scale and talent, while New Zealand offers innovation. Collaborative educational programs and tourism initiatives are seen as key factors in strengthening these bilateral ties.