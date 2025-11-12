Left Menu

Tragedy in Georgia: Turkey's Deadliest Military Plane Crash in Years

Twenty Turkish soldiers were killed when their C-130 military transport plane crashed in Georgia. The incident, which occurred as the plane flew from Azerbaijan to Turkey, marks the deadliest Turkish military accident since 2020. A joint investigation by Turkish and Georgian authorities is ongoing.

Tragedy in Georgia: Turkey's Deadliest Military Plane Crash in Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey faced a devastating blow on Wednesday when a military transport plane crashed in Georgia, claiming the lives of 20 soldiers. This tragic event marks the deadliest military incident for the NATO member since 2020.

The C-130 aircraft had departed from Azerbaijan bound for Turkey but tragically crashed in Georgia's Kakheti district on Tuesday. While the cause remains unknown, inspections have been launched by Turkish and Georgian authorities.

Condolences poured in from international communities, including NATO and Lockheed Martin, committed to assisting in the investigation. The crash underscores the aging state of Turkey's C-130 fleet, raising questions about upgrading efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

