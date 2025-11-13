Security Alert: Lal Quila Metro Station Shutdown
The Lal Quila metro station in Delhi is temporarily closed due to a security investigation following a blast near Red Fort that resulted in 12 casualties. The area is cordoned off as police and forensic teams search for evidence.
The Lal Quila metro station in Delhi will remain closed until further notice, according to an announcement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday. Authorities cited ongoing security concerns as the reason behind the closure.
The decision comes on the heels of a recent blast near the iconic Red Fort, which tragically claimed the lives of 12 people and injured several others. The explosive incident occurred on Monday evening, prompting an urgent response from security agencies.
In the aftermath, the area surrounding the historic site has been cordoned off. Police and forensic teams are actively conducting searches to collect evidence and ensure the continued safety of the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
