Left Menu

Security Alert: Lal Quila Metro Station Shutdown

The Lal Quila metro station in Delhi is temporarily closed due to a security investigation following a blast near Red Fort that resulted in 12 casualties. The area is cordoned off as police and forensic teams search for evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:40 IST
Security Alert: Lal Quila Metro Station Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lal Quila metro station in Delhi will remain closed until further notice, according to an announcement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday. Authorities cited ongoing security concerns as the reason behind the closure.

The decision comes on the heels of a recent blast near the iconic Red Fort, which tragically claimed the lives of 12 people and injured several others. The explosive incident occurred on Monday evening, prompting an urgent response from security agencies.

In the aftermath, the area surrounding the historic site has been cordoned off. Police and forensic teams are actively conducting searches to collect evidence and ensure the continued safety of the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ReNew's Massive Rs 82,000 Crore Renewable Energy Investment in Andhra Pradesh

ReNew's Massive Rs 82,000 Crore Renewable Energy Investment in Andhra Prades...

 India
2
Zelensky's Presidency Plagued by Corruption Scandal Involving Former Ally

Zelensky's Presidency Plagued by Corruption Scandal Involving Former Ally

 Ukraine
3
Apple Unveils Digital ID: A New Era in Digital Identification

Apple Unveils Digital ID: A New Era in Digital Identification

 India
4
Jesse Jackson Hospitalized: Civil Rights Icon Battles Progressive Supranuclear Palsy

Jesse Jackson Hospitalized: Civil Rights Icon Battles Progressive Supranucle...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025